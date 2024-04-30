Fernwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.33. 279,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,666. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

