Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,729 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 38,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $89.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $692.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

