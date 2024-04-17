Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,000 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.7% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.49. 2,624,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,299,231. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

