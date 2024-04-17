Tezos Hits Market Cap of $952.86 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $952.86 million and $38.22 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001576 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000988 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000893 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 998,942,542 coins and its circulating supply is 978,333,194 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.