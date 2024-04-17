Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 27,442 shares.The stock last traded at $32.94 and had previously closed at $32.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 82.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

