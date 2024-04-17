Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,041,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.50. 7,082,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,073. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

