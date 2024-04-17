West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $81,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

West Paces Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

