X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8915 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

USOI opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USOI. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 599.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

