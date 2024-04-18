Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $180.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WMS. Stephens raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.13.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.47.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.