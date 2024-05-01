Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Announces Earnings Results

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $126.85 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.67%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Sagil Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) by 203.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 140,633 shares during the period. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. accounts for 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

