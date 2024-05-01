UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

UFPI stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,867. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $128.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

