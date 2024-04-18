Arista Wealth Management LLC Has $14.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 611.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.75. 41,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,880. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.85. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $227.63 and a 1-year high of $308.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

