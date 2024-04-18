Arista Wealth Management LLC Has $55.50 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Arista Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,669,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,161 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 20.3% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $55,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 503,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.95. 77,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

