Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iRobot by 522.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iRobot by 3,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRobot news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRobot Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of iRobot stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 231,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,307. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $307.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

