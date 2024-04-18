VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 84.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after buying an additional 346,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,351,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after buying an additional 75,101 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 527,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 81,743 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.92. 117,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,842. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $18.07.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

