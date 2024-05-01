Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.32 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

ARLP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

