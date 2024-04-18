Arista Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Arista Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,895 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $30,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,497. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.