Arista Wealth Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17,446.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $461.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

