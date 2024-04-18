Arista Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

