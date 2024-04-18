Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $228.86 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.29 and a 200-day moving average of $218.38.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.