Red Tortoise LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.7% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $504.16. 420,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,747. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $513.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

