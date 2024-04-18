Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 203.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,641,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $226.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

