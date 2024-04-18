First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

