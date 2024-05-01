JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $250.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LHX. Citigroup raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.50.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.69. 108,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,161. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,585,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,448 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.