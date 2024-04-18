SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $150.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

