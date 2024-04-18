Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $492,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWP opened at $106.99 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average is $102.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

