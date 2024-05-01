agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. agilon health traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 1,049,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,599,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

AGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

agilon health Trading Down 7.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 264,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 191,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.49.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

