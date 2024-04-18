Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 113,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

