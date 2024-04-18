Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.67) price target on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 34.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.14) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($23.96) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.30) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,606.11 ($19.99).

ANTO opened at GBX 2,272.60 ($28.29) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280 ($15.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,336 ($29.08). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,926.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,653.23. The firm has a market cap of £22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,391.94, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

