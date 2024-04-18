Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up to $38.39

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.39, but opened at $39.55. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 543,173 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $613.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.