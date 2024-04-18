Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys 941 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Royal Gold accounts for 3.0% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Royal Gold worth $14,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.54. The company had a trading volume of 255,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,878. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.09. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGLD

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.