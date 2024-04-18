Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lincoln National by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $32.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln National

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.