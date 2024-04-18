Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $118.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average of $128.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $232.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.70.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

