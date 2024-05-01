Andina Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 20,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $269.54. 2,270,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.19. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $495.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,874 shares of company stock worth $5,506,827. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

