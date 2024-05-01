Andina Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,605 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up 1.5% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Andina Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.37. The stock had a trading volume of 140,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,457. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $83.52 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

