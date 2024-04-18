Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Raised to C$0.75 at Desjardins

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$0.65 to C$0.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.38% from the company’s current price.
Goodfood Market Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of FOOD traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.57.
Goodfood Market Company Profile
