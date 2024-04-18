Raymond James Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.56.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,355. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.18 and a twelve month high of C$16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.89.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.