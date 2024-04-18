Insider Selling: TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Director Blair Cook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$298,000.00.

Blair Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Blair Cook bought 135 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$71.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,715.95.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

Shares of TVK opened at C$71.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$59.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.01. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$24.92 and a one year high of C$74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

TerraVest Industries ( TSE:TVK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$228.09 million for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

