Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.74. 2,286,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,607,383. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.94. The firm has a market cap of $293.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

