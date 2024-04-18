Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,580,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,551 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in McDonald’s by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 191,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 66,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in McDonald’s by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,976 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,602. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.86 and its 200-day moving average is $280.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

