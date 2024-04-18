Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,206,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.73. The company had a trading volume of 531,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

