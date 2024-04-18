iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AGG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228,557. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

