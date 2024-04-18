iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Matson Money. Inc.

Matson Money. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,336 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.7% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Matson Money. Inc. owned about 2.52% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $255,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.84. The company had a trading volume of 871,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,305. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

