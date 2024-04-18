Strid Group LLC Has $516,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,010,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,795. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2479 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

