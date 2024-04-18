Strid Group LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Strid Group LLC reduced its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,921,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 174,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 432.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 101,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 905,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 99,265 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HMOP traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,376. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

