Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $380,000 Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Linde by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $440.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $212.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.43 and its 200 day moving average is $422.26.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.