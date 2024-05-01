VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Raised by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,723 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,675,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 738,786 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,347,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

