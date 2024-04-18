Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $170,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 54,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 520,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

