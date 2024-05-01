Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $463,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,307,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,263,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 507,619 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 2,512,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,812 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 435.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,227,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,003 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. 93,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,303. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

