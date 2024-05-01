Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Riskified by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $917.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

